Resmed Inc Falls 8.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.29 to a high of $135.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $135.59 on volume of 765,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Resmed Inc have traded between a low of $96.81 and a high of $177.99 and are now at $126.43, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

