Renewable Energy has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REGI, PBF, HFC, PARR, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Renewable Energy ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 18.9%. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a an earnings yield of 16.3%. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 9.4%.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a an earnings yield of 7.8%, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 7.3%.

