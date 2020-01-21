Renewable Energy is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (REGI, PBF, HFC, PARR, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Renewable Energy ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.18. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.78. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.74.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.25, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.11.

