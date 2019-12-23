Re/Max Holdings Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.31%

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.43 to a high of $38.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.03 on volume of 54,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 34.4%. We continue to monitor RMAX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Re/Max Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.16 and a 52-week low of $24.67 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $37.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.