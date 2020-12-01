Re/Max Holdings has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry (RMAX, RLGY, MMI, JLL, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.0%. Realogy Holdings is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.9%. Marcus & Millich ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.1%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%.

