Re/Max Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RMAX, HF, MMI, RLGY, ASPS)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.32. Hff Inc-A is next with a sales per share of $15.53. Marcus & Millich ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.99.

Realogy Holdings follows with a sales per share of $45.59, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $50.26.

