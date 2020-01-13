Reliance Steel Rises 2.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.77 to a high of $121.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.14 on volume of 106,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Reliance Steel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.17 and a 52-week low of $71.81 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $118.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Reliance Steel on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Reliance Steel have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor RS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.