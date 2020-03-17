Reliance Steel is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (RS, SXC, ZEUS, NUE, STLD)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Reliance Steel ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 55.6%. Following is Suncoke Energy I with a projected earnings growth of 62.3%. Olympic Steel ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 63.6%.

Nucor Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 69.3%, and Steel Dynamics rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 81.6%.

