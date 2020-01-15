MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Systemax Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (SYX, CDW, PLUS, SCSC, AVT)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:27am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Systemax Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $35.55. Following is Cdw Corp/De with a sales per share of $100.68. Eplus Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $102.17.

Scansource Inc follows with a sales per share of $148.04, and Avnet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $152.72.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eplus Inc on July 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Eplus Inc have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor Eplus Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales per share systemax inc cdw corp/de eplus inc scansource inc avnet inc

Ticker(s): SYX CDW PLUS SCSC AVT

Contact Amy Schwartz