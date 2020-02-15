Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USLM, EXP, VMC, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.92. Us Lime & Minera is next with a sales per share of $25.80. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.80.

Vulcan Materials follows with a sales per share of $29.86, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $62.38.

