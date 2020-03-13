Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Schwab (Charles) in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (SCHW, GCAP, LTS, GHL, ETFC)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Schwab (Charles) ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.99. Gain Capital Hol is next with a sales per share of $7.76. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $8.53.

Greenhill & Co follows with a sales per share of $8.71, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.63.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in E*Trade Financia. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of E*Trade Financia in search of a potential trend change.