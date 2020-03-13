MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pico Holdings in the Homebuilding Industry (PICO, GRBK, TPH, PHM, NWHM)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:50am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pico Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.45. Following is Green Brick Part with a sales per share of $9.66. Tri Pointe Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.74.

Pultegroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $30.04, and New Home Co Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pico Holdings and will alert subscribers who have PICO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share pico holdings green brick part tri pointe group pultegroup inc new home co inc/

Ticker(s): PICO GRBK TPH PHM NWHM

Contact David Diaz