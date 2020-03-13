Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pico Holdings in the Homebuilding Industry (PICO, GRBK, TPH, PHM, NWHM)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Pico Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.45. Following is Green Brick Part with a sales per share of $9.66. Tri Pointe Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.74.
Pultegroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $30.04, and New Home Co Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.88.
