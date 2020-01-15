MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pdvwireless Inc in the Alternative Carriers Industry (PDVW, ORBC, IRDM, VG, ZAYO)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:43am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.40. Following is Orbcomm Inc with a sales per share of $3.66. Iridium Communic ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.43.

Vonage Holdings follows with a sales per share of $4.43, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zayo Group Holdi on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Zayo Group Holdi have risen 35.3%. We continue to monitor Zayo Group Holdi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales per share pdvwireless inc orbcomm inc iridium communic vonage holdings zayo group holdi

Ticker(s): PDVW ORBC IRDM VG ZAYO

Contact Amy Schwartz