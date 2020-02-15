Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pdvwireless Inc in the Alternative Carriers Industry (PDVW, ORBC, IRDM, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.40. Following is Orbcomm Inc with a sales per share of $3.66. Iridium Communic ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.43.

Vonage Holdings follows with a sales per share of $4.43, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.47.

