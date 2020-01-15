Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Nisource Inc in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NI, PEG, D, AVA, MDU)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Nisource Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.05. Pub Serv Enterp is next with a sales per share of $18.45. Dominion Energy ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.73.

Avista Corp follows with a sales per share of $21.87, and Mdu Res Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $22.95.

