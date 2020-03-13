Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Monro Muffler in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, CRMT, KMX, ORLY, AAP)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a sales per share of $33.44. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a sales per share of $70.34. Carmax Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $93.71.
O'Reilly Automot follows with a sales per share of $105.51, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $126.94.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Monro Muffler and will alert subscribers who have MNRO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share monro muffler :crmt america's car-ma carmax inc :orly o'reilly automot advance auto par