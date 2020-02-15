Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Monro Muffler in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, CRMT, KMX, ORLY, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a sales per share of $33.44. America'S Car-Ma is next with a sales per share of $70.34. Carmax Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $93.71.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a sales per share of $105.51, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $126.94.

