Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, REXR, DRE, TRNO, IIPR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.66. Rexford Industri is next with a sales per share of $2.34. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.34.
Terreno Realty C follows with a sales per share of $2.60, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.70.
