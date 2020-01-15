Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Mesabi Trust in the Steel Industry (MSB, SXC, TMST, ATI, HAYN)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Mesabi Trust ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.51. Suncoke Energy I is next with a sales per share of $21.31. Timkensteel ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $31.52.
Allegheny Tech follows with a sales per share of $31.82, and Haynes Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $32.12.
