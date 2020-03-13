MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, JWN, KSS, DDS)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:30am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $40.18. Following is Macy'S Inc with a sales per share of $84.09. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $92.80.

Kohls Corp follows with a sales per share of $114.44, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $244.80.

