Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, JWN, KSS, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $40.18. Following is Macy'S Inc with a sales per share of $84.09. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $92.80.
Kohls Corp follows with a sales per share of $114.44, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $244.80.
