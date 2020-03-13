MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, GTS, CI, UNH, MGLN)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:50am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Triple-S Mgmt-B is next with a sales per share of $124.34. Cigna Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $170.20.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a sales per share of $213.57, and Magellan Health rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $267.35.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Healthequity Inc and will alert subscribers who have HQY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share healthequity inc triple-s mgmt-b cigna corp unitedhealth grp magellan health

Ticker(s): HQY GTS CI UNH MGLN

Contact Shiri Gupta