Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, GTS, CI, UNH, MGLN)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Triple-S Mgmt-B is next with a sales per share of $124.34. Cigna Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $170.20.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a sales per share of $213.57, and Magellan Health rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $267.35.

