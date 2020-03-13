MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Haverty Furnitur in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (HVT, KIRK, AAN, WSM, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Haverty Furnitur ranks lowest with a sales per share of $38.62. Following is Kirkland'S Inc with a sales per share of $39.69. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $49.55.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a sales per share of $61.97, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $88.77.

