Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Flotek Inds in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, PAH, FOE, OMN, AXTA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.18. Following is Platform Special with a sales per share of $13.51. Ferro Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.66.

Omnova Solutions follows with a sales per share of $17.71, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Platform Special and will alert subscribers who have PAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.