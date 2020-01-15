Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Fed Signal Corp in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (FSS, ALSN, STS, SPAR, PLOW)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Fed Signal Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $16.23. Following is Allison Transmis with a sales per share of $16.84. Supreme Inds-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.61.

Spartan Motors follows with a sales per share of $20.31, and Douglas Dynamics rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.54.

