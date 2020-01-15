Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Energous Corp in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (WATT, PLUG, VSLR, AMSC, VICR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Energous Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.03. Following is Plug Power Inc with a sales per share of $0.51. Vivint Solar Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.48.

Amer Supercondtr follows with a sales per share of $2.81, and Vicor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $6.07.

