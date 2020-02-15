Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Diamondrock Hosp in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (DRH, INN, SHO, APLE, FCH)
Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Diamondrock Hosp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.26. Following is Summit Hotel Pro with a sales per share of $5.27. Sunstone Hotel ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $5.31.
Apple Hospitalit follows with a sales per share of $5.52, and Felcor Lodging rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $6.01.
