Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, UNFI, SPTN)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Chefs Warehouse ranks lowest with a sales per share of $50.06. Following is Sysco Corp with a sales per share of $109.93. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $122.79.
United Natural follows with a sales per share of $191.55, and Spartannash Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $219.33.
