Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Castlight Heal-B in the Health Care Technology Industry (CSLT, INOV, TDOC, VEEV, VCRA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.05. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a sales per share of $3.08. Teladoc Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.80.
Veeva Systems-A follows with a sales per share of $4.90, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.72.
