Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Caretrust Rei in the Health Care REITs Industry (CTRE, MPW, DOC, CHCT, HTA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Caretrust Rei ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.88. Medical Properti is next with a sales per share of $2.09. Physicians Realt ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.14.

Community Health follows with a sales per share of $2.56, and Healthcare Tru-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.38.

