Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Caretrust Rei in the Health Care REITs Industry (CTRE, MPW, DOC, CHCT, HTA)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:51am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Caretrust Rei ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.88. Medical Properti is next with a sales per share of $2.09. Physicians Realt ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.14.

Community Health follows with a sales per share of $2.56, and Healthcare Tru-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.38.

Ticker(s): CTRE MPW DOC CHCT HTA

