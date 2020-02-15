Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Brown & Brown in the Insurance Brokers Industry (BRO, EHTH, MMC, AJG, AON)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.03. Following is Ehealth Inc with a sales per share of $7.31. Marsh & Mclennan ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.42.

Arthur J Gallagh follows with a sales per share of $36.43, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $42.19.

