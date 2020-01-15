Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Boingo Wireless in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (WIFI, S, SPOK, SHEN, TDS)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Boingo Wireless ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.39. Following is Sprint Corp with a sales per share of $8.10. Spok Holdings In ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $8.61.
Shenandoah Telec follows with a sales per share of $12.35, and Telephone & Data rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $45.32.
