Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Bank Of America in the Diversified Banks Industry (BAC, USB, WFC, JPM, C)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Bank Of America ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.00. Us Bancorp is next with a sales per share of $14.60. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $20.00.
Jpmorgan Chase follows with a sales per share of $33.75, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $34.16.
