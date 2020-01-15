Relatively Low Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Aqua Metals Inc in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, ROL, CECE, CVA, CWST)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.16. Following is Rollins Inc with a sales per share of $7.83. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.46.

Covanta Holding follows with a sales per share of $13.89, and Casella Waste rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $14.58.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Casella Waste on September 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Casella Waste have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor Casella Waste for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.