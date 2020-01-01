Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Worthington Inds in the Steel Industry (WOR, SXC, CMC, ATI, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest sales growth.

Worthington Inds ranks lowest with a sales growth of 689.4%. Suncoke Energy I is next with a sales growth of 884.5%. Commercial Metal ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 938.7%.

Allegheny Tech follows with a sales growth of 1,245.8%, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,285.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Worthington Inds and will alert subscribers who have WOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.