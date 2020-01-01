MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Worthington Inds in the Steel Industry (WOR, SXC, CMC, ATI, RS)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest sales growth.

Worthington Inds ranks lowest with a sales growth of 689.4%. Suncoke Energy I is next with a sales growth of 884.5%. Commercial Metal ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 938.7%.

Allegheny Tech follows with a sales growth of 1,245.8%, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,285.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Worthington Inds and will alert subscribers who have WOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): WOR SXC CMC ATI RS

