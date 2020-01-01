Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Western Union in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (WU, MMS, BKFS, FISV, CSGS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Western Union ranks lowest with a sales growth of 187.0%. Following is Maximus Inc with a sales growth of 198.1%. Black Knight F-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 249.5%.

Fiserv Inc follows with a sales growth of 347.0%, and Csg Systems Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 376.2%.

