MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, ICE, NDAQ, MKTX, FDS)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:44am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest sales growth.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a sales growth of 149.6%. Intercontinental is next with a sales growth of 289.0%. Nasdaq Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 663.2%.

Marketaxess follows with a sales growth of 708.8%, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 834.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Factset Research. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Factset Research in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: lowest sales growth Thomson Reuters intercontinental nasdaq inc marketaxess :fds factset research

Ticker(s): TRI ICE NDAQ MKTX

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.