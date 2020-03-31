Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, ICE, NDAQ, MKTX, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest sales growth.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a sales growth of 149.6%. Intercontinental is next with a sales growth of 289.0%. Nasdaq Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 663.2%.

Marketaxess follows with a sales growth of 708.8%, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 834.8%.

