Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Teligent Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (TLGT, MRK, PAHC, PCRX, JNJ)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:17am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Teligent Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 55.3%. Following is Merck & Co with a sales growth of 79.1%. Phibro Animal-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 169.7%.

Pacira Pharmaceu follows with a sales growth of 371.2%, and Johnson&Johnson rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 634.3%.

