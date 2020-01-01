Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Teligent Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (TLGT, MRK, PAHC, PCRX, JNJ)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Teligent Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 55.3%. Following is Merck & Co with a sales growth of 79.1%. Phibro Animal-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 169.7%.

Pacira Pharmaceu follows with a sales growth of 371.2%, and Johnson&Johnson rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 634.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Teligent Inc and will alert subscribers who have TLGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.