Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Innerworkings In is next with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.
Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.
