MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:17am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Innerworkings In is next with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rr Donnelley & S and will alert subscribers who have RRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth rr donnelley & s innerworkings in multi-color corp deluxe corp cimpress nv

Ticker(s): RRD INWK LABL DLX CMPR

Contact James Quinn