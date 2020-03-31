Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Quinstreet Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (QNST, BV, TTGT, VRSN, BCOV)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Quinstreet Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 69.8%. Following is Bazaarvoice Inc with a sales growth of 73.5%. Techtarget ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 181.1%.

Verisign Inc follows with a sales growth of 200.7%, and Brightcove rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 375.8%.

