Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Outfront Media I in the Specialized REITs Industry (OUT, RYN, LAMR, GEO, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Outfront Media I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 43.6%. Following is Rayonier Inc with a sales growth of 45.1%. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 273.1%.

Geo Group Inc/Th follows with a sales growth of 385.1%, and Public Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 421.7%.

