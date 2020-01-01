MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Omnicell Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (OMCL, CPSI, INOV, HMSY, CERN)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:17am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales growth.

Omnicell Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 339.9%. Computer Program is next with a sales growth of 361.2%. Inovalon Holdi-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 509.1%.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a sales growth of 643.1%, and Cerner Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 720.9%.

