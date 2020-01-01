Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Omnicell Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (OMCL, CPSI, INOV, HMSY, CERN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales growth.
Omnicell Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 339.9%. Computer Program is next with a sales growth of 361.2%. Inovalon Holdi-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 509.1%.
Hms Holdings Cor follows with a sales growth of 643.1%, and Cerner Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 720.9%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Omnicell Inc and will alert subscribers who have OMCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth omnicell inc computer program inovalon holdi-a hms holdings cor Cerner Corp