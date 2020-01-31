Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Nautilus Inc in the Leisure Products Industry (NLS, MCFT, HAS, ESCA, BC)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Nautilus Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 3.6%. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a sales growth of 317.4%. Hasbro Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 378.4%.
Escalade Inc follows with a sales growth of 577.6%, and Brunswick Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 857.3%.
