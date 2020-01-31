MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Nautilus Inc in the Leisure Products Industry (NLS, MCFT, HAS, ESCA, BC)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:30am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Nautilus Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 3.6%. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a sales growth of 317.4%. Hasbro Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 378.4%.

Escalade Inc follows with a sales growth of 577.6%, and Brunswick Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 857.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nautilus Inc and will alert subscribers who have NLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

