Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Mosaic Co/The in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, SMG, MON, CF, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a sales growth of 344.3%. Following is Scotts Miracle with a sales growth of 542.3%. Monsanto Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 842.8%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales growth of 1,207.6%, and Fmc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,338.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fmc Corp on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Fmc Corp have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Fmc Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.