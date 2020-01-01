MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Michaels Cos Inc in the Specialty Stores Industry (MIK, TCS, BNED, SPWH, PRTY)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:16am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest sales growth.

Michaels Cos Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 316.8%. Following is Container Store with a sales growth of 318.4%. Barnes & Noble E ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 366.9%.

Sportsman'S Ware follows with a sales growth of 381.0%, and Party City Holdc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 386.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Michaels Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have MIK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth michaels cos inc container store barnes & noble e :spwh sportsman's ware party city holdc

Ticker(s): MIK TCS BNED PRTY

Contact Nick Russo