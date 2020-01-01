Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Methode Elec in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (MEI, JBL, TTMI, SANM, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Methode Elec ranks lowest with a sales growth of 91.5%. Jabil Inc is next with a sales growth of 386.9%. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 494.3%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a sales growth of 597.8%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 663.4%.

