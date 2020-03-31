Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Matthews Intl-A in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MATW, MINI, UNF, VVI, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Matthews Intl-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 237.4%. Following is Mobile Mini with a sales growth of 490.1%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 837.2%.

Viad Corp follows with a sales growth of 846.5%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 895.0%.

