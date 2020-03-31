Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Masonite Interna in the Building Products Industry (DOOR, MAS, NCS, LII, AAON)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Masonite Interna ranks lowest with a sales growth of 298.7%. Masco Corp is next with a sales growth of 390.1%. Nci Building Sys ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 506.5%.

Lennox Intl Inc follows with a sales growth of 543.7%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 553.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aaon Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.16. Since that call, shares of Aaon Inc have fallen 13.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.