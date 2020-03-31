MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Masonite Interna in the Building Products Industry (DOOR, MAS, NCS, LII, AAON)

Tue, 03/31/2020
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Masonite Interna ranks lowest with a sales growth of 298.7%. Masco Corp is next with a sales growth of 390.1%. Nci Building Sys ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 506.5%.

Lennox Intl Inc follows with a sales growth of 543.7%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 553.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aaon Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.16. Since that call, shares of Aaon Inc have fallen 13.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

