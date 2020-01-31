Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Marcus & Millich in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, RLGY, RMAX, JLL, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.4%. Following is Realogy Holdings with a sales growth of 523.2%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,113.3%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a sales growth of 1,658.8%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,779.0%.

